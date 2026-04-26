Iranian short “To the Edge of Hell” wins award at Swiss festival

TEHRAN – ‌The Iranian short film “To the Edge of Hell,” written and directed by Hessam Dehqani, has garnered critical acclaim at the 7th edition of the Momohill Film Fair in Switzerland, securing the Best Young Actress award.

The festival, which took place last week, featured Dehqani’s work in its main competition section. The film was met with a warm reception from international audiences throughout the four-day event, Mehr reported.

‌Taranom Arjamandi, the lead actress of the film, was honored by the jury with the Best Young Actress award for her performance, the report added.

‌“To the Edge of Hell” is a psychological thriller that follows the journey of a young girl named Helia. Driven by a desperate need to liberate herself from a haunting internal demon, she decides to venture into the darkest depths of her own personal hell.

‌The cast includes Taranom Arjamandi, Toumaj Danesh Behzadi, Mehdi Aroum, Farzaneh Karegar, Maryam Moeini, Arya Ebrahimi, and Matin Shahbazi.

‌Iranian short cinema has seen a surge in international recognition in recent years, with filmmakers increasingly exploring psychological and social themes through innovative storytelling.

SAB/