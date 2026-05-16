Arabic translation of book on Martyr Leader’s father, upbringing unveiled

TEHRAN – The Arabic translation of the book “Agha's Narrative,” which explores the upbringing and formation of the personality of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was unveiled in Tehran on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony was held beside the site of the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in the presence of Arab scientific and cultural figures residing in Iran, Khamenei.ir website reported.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was martyred during US-Israeli airstrikes that targeted his office in central Tehran on February 28.

Titled “Hikayat al-Sayyid,” the book narrates the Marty Leader’s family relationships, methods of upbringing within the household, and the spiritual and cultural atmosphere that shaped his life.

During the ceremony, Mohammad Akhgari, deputy for world service of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, said: “This book is not merely the life story of a great scholar, but rather a truthful window into the personality of a man who exercised a profound educational and intellectual influence upon the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Through the memories of a righteous son, the Martyr Leader, the book presents a vivid and authentic image of that great father and opens before readers a treasury of moral, spiritual, and educational values.”

Also at the ceremony, a televised message from the Bahraini Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shiite Muslims, was broadcast.

In his message, Ayatollah Qassim referred to the dimensions of the personality of the Martyr Leader and emphasized that he was “an outstanding revolutionary figure distinguished by vigilance, unwavering determination, and exceptional strategic capability.”

“He succeeded in preserving the unity of the Islamic Ummah upon its correct course in accordance with Islamic teachings, righteous upbringing, constructive goals, and the successful policies of this noble religion,” Ayatollah Qassim added.

Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein al-Matouq, the prominent Kuwaiti scholar and seminary teacher, also addressed the gathering, stating: “We are here to recount what Imam Khamenei said about his father — that divine scholar, mujahid, ascetic, pious jurist, and faqih.”

Speaking about the features of “Hikayat al-Sayyid,” he explained: “By reading this book, one first becomes acquainted with the influence of that father in creating a faithful, pure, and righteous environment for his children”.

“One also comes to understand an important dimension of Imam Khamenei’s personality and the environment in which this great scholar was nurtured — an environment that embraced, understood, and lived Islam and lived in constant connection with Almighty God,” he underlined.

Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly, also addressed the event, noting that the memories contained in the book reveal that the father of the Martyr Leader was exemplary and influential in self-purification, family conduct, and relations with companions. “He was simultaneously a father, a teacher, and a mentor. This demonstrates that anyone wishing to influence human society must first undergo the path of moral refinement and spiritual discipline.

“Hikayat al-Sayyid” provides an in-depth account of the life, personality, and scholarly and spiritual journey of Ayatollah Seyyed Javad Khamenei, the father of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Compiled from the Martyr Leader’s speeches and writings, the book features previously unreleased documents. The final text was also reviewed and approved by the Leader himself.

The book argues that any analysis of the Leader’s approach and behavior would be incomplete without an understanding of his father’s guiding principles.

SS/SAB

