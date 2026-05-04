Sharp talks between senior diplomats from Iran and counterparts

TEHRAN — Iran’s top diplomat has been engaged in a flurry of telephone diplomacy with counterparts in Spain, Brazil, and Pakistan, reiterating Tehran’s commitment to regional stability while pursuing a diplomatic end to the two-month war imposed by the United States and Israel.

In a telephone conversation late on Sunday with Spain’s foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed the Islamic Republic’s “responsible approach” toward safeguarding lasting security in the region. He laid out Tehran’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war of aggression, which began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked military offensive against Iran.

That war led to the martyrdom of Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior military commanders. Iran responded with 100 waves of missile and drone strikes over 40 days, inflicting heavy damage on American and Israeli military positions. Tehran also closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemy vessels and imposed further restrictions, conditioning passage on permission from Iranian authorities — a direct response to 'an illegal US blockade' on its ports and vessels.

Separately, Araghchi also spoke with Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The Brazilian diplomat underscored his country’s support for multilateralism and diplomacy, and specifically affirmed the right of all nations to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy.

Vieira expressed hope that continued dialogue and diplomatic efforts would help establish lasting peace and security in the region. In turn, Araghchi elaborated on Iran’s latest diplomatic initiatives to end the war.

In a third telephone conversation, Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The Iranian foreign minister praised Pakistan for its “constructive role” as a mediator in indirect interactions between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi and Dar also consulted on the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at fully ending a war of aggression imposed by Washington and Tel Aviv.

On Monday evening, the foreign minister also held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Algeria and Turkmenistan, Ahmed Attaf and Rashid Meredov, to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments."