Iran likely to view ‘Trump Route’ through security lens: Russian envoy

TEHRAN- Sergey Kopyrkin, Russia’s ambassador to Armenia, says Iran is likely to assess the so-called “Trump Route” transportation corridor from a security perspective due to growing mistrust toward the United States following recent regional tensions and military confrontations.

In an interview with Iravunk media, Kopyrkin said Tehran’s confidence in Washington had significantly eroded after ‘US attempts to combine diplomatic engagement with military pressure against Iran.’

“Given Iran’s loss of trust in Washington, especially after attempts at military strikes under the guise of negotiations, any US involvement in transportation projects along Iran’s northern borders will naturally be viewed by Tehran as a potential security threat,” the Russian envoy said.

The proposed transportation corridor, informally referred to as the “Trump Route,” has been linked to broader regional connectivity plans involving the Armenia and Azerbaijan border region.

“The regional situation regarding the reopening of transportation links had shown positive signs due to progress toward peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Kopyrkin said. “But the ongoing Middle East crisis and heightened tensions around Iran are now affecting the South Caucasus as well.”

The Russian diplomat added that Armenian officials had already publicly acknowledged delays related to the transportation initiative amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Kopyrkin also warned about the broader economic implications of instability in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the waterway as one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

“The tensions and disruptions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are contributing to rising global prices for fuel, fertilizers, and food products,” he said, adding that such developments inevitably affect countries in the South Caucasus region.