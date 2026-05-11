Mashhad nominated as Iran’s candidate for OIC Tourism Capital 2030

TEHRAN- The holy city of Mashhad has been nominated as the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to compete for the prestigious title of the Tourism Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2030.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has officially announced the selection, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The decision followed specialized assessments conducted by the Tourism Marketing and Advertising Office, the report added.

This nomination is viewed as a strategic move to bolster Iran’s standing on the international tourism map and to attract pilgrims and tourists from across the Muslim world.

Following an invitation from the OIC to member states to introduce their candidates for the title, Iran conducted technical evaluations and ultimately named the metropolis of Mashhad as its final nominee.

The move, spearheaded by the Tourism Marketing and Advertising Office in collaboration with foreign tourism development departments, is based on Mashhad’s unparalleled potential in religious and cultural tourism. The city’s advanced hospitality infrastructure and its status as a vibrant hub for pilgrimage—hosting millions of visitors annually—significantly enhance its prospects of securing the international title for 2030.

The final selection process will enter a decisive phase following expert reviews during a meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in May. The winning city will be officially announced during the OIC Tourism Ministers' Meeting, scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 2 in Doha, Qatar.

Experts believe that the potential selection of Mashhad as the OIC Tourism Capital would provide a golden opportunity to showcase a true and attractive image of Iran globally. Furthermore, it could serve as a powerful catalyst for infrastructure development, cultural diplomacy, and economic growth in the eastern regions of the country.

With the candidacy finalized, large-scale planning is expected to commence immediately to ensure the city is prepared to host this international event with distinction in 2030.

Mashhad, the spiritual heart of Iran and the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, is most renowned as the home of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam. As one of the largest pilgrimage sites in the world, the city attracts millions of visitors annually who come to experience the breathtaking Islamic architecture, intricate tilework, and the serene atmosphere of the sprawling shrine complex. Beyond its religious significance, Mashhad is a city where history and modernity converge, offering a rich tapestry of cultural landmarks, including the tomb of the legendary poet Ferdowsi in nearby Tus and the magnificent Goharshad Mosque.

In addition to its spiritual allure, Mashhad has evolved into a vibrant metropolitan hub with a sophisticated infrastructure that caters to diverse tastes. The city is famous for its bustling traditional bazaars, such as Bazaar Reza, where the scent of premium saffron and the sparkle of turquoise gemstones fill the air. Visitors can also enjoy lush parks like Koohsangi, high-end shopping malls, and world-class traditional cuisine, most notably the famous Shishlik kebabs. With its unique blend of divine tranquility, historical depth, and warm hospitality, Mashhad stands as a premier destination that offers a profound experience for both pilgrims and global travelers alike.

SAB/