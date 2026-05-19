"In the Name of Iran" art exhibit underway at Niavaran Cultural Center 

TEHRAN- The Niavaran Cultural Center’s main gallery is playing host to "In the Name of Iran," a group exhibition featuring 80 works by some of the most celebrated figures in Iranian contemporary and modern art.

Curated by Elham Danesh, the exhibition aims to foster solidarity among the artistic community while bolstering the domestic economy of visual arts, Mehr reported.

The collection boasts an extraordinary lineup of masters, including Mohammad Ehsai, Nasser Ovissi, Kambiz Dermbakhsh, Sadegh Tabrizi, Jafar Rouhbakhsh, Parviz Shapour, and others.

The event is a collaborative effort involving several prominent art institutions, such as Artibition, Saless, Liam, Karchiv, Nian, and Bon Art galleries.

The opening ceremony on Friday evening was attended by a notable gathering of cultural officials and artists, including Aydin Mehdizadeh, Director General of the Visual Arts Office; Seyyed Mohsen Khatami, head of the Niavaran Cultural Center; Jafar Vahedi, CEO of the Institute for the Development of Visual Arts; and renowned figures such as Bita Fayyazi, Arman Garshasbi, and Omid Zendegani.

"In the Name of Iran" provides a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to view a curated selection of works that span generations, reflecting the depth and evolution of Iranian visual heritage.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until May 28.

SAB/