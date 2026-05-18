Iran submits response to latest US proposal, rejects compromise on enrichment rights

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran has submitted a response to Washington’s latest proposal to bring a permanent end to the US-Israeli aggression that initially began on February 28.

"After Iran sent its 14-point plan, the US side conveyed its considerations. We also presented our views in return. Although the American side publicly rejected this plan, we received a set of revised points and considerations from the Pakistani mediator,” Esmaeil Baghaei said in his weekly press briefing.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran will certainly not negotiate or compromise on its rights. He said Iran’s right to uranium enrichment has been recognized under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not need to be recognized by other parties.

A ceasefire on April 8 paused the US-Israeli war, but Iran says the US's “excessive” demands have derailed efforts aimed at permanently ending it. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has renewed threats of military action if Iran does not comply with his conditions. Iran says it will never give in to bullying and threats.

Iran’s main demands

Iran has set five main demands for holding nuclear talks with the US in a second stage of a peace proposal. Iran says the US must meet these demands in the first stage if it wants an end to the war and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz: ending hostilities across West Asia, including the Israeli war on Lebanon, lifting sanctions on Iran, reparations for damage caused by the US and Israeli war on Iran, releasing Iran's frozen assets, and recognizing Iran’s rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

New mechanism for Strait of Hormuz

Further in his remarks, Baghaei said Iran is engaged in continuous consultations with Oman to develop a new mechanism governing transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran has always made tremendous efforts to safeguard safe and secure transit through this route and continues to insist that passage through the Strait of Hormuz must take place in the best possible manner with complete safety,” he said.

The official emphasized that both Tehran and Muscat consider themselves obligated to take the necessary measures to ensure secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as it lies within the territorial waters of both coastal states.

He said expert-level talks between Iran and Oman were held last week in Muscat and consultations were continuing without interruption.

Iran has asserted full control of the strategic waterway since the war began. Iran says the waterway is open to trade vessels, but ships affiliated with the country’s adversary are not allowed to transit it. Officials say passage through the strait is only possible through coordination with Iran’s armed forces.

According to Baghaei, the US-Israel aggression prompted Iran “to adopt a series of measures under international law to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.” He stresses that these actions are permitted under international law.

Israel-UAE ties

Aslo in his remarks, Baghaei reacted to reported visits of Israeli officials to the UAE during the war with Iran. “The fact that there have been many exchanges between the Zionist regime and some countries in the region is not hidden from our view,” he said.

He urged regional countries to remain vigilant against foreign plots aimed at creating division and rifts among regional states, including between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. “The military presence of the US and the Zionist regime in the region does not bring security; it brings insecurity for all countries in the region,” Baghaei said.

Last week, Netanyahu said he made a secret visit to the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the war with Iran. The meeting, according to his office, resulted in a “historic breakthrough” in relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Mossad director David Barnea had made at least two visits to the Persian Gulf state during the war to coordinate military actions.

Separately, David Zini, head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, was also reported by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster to have visited the UAE to deepen coordination between the two countries’ intelligence and security agencies.