Iran’s fixtures at 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Championship unveiled

TEHRAN - The Asian Volleyball Confederation has announced the full schedule for the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The tournament is set to take place from June 6 to 14, with 12 teams competing in the Philippines.

The preliminary round will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A: Philippines, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, and Australia.

Group B: Vietnam, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Iran, and Lebanon.

Under the guidance of head coach Lee Do-hee, the Iranian women’s national team will kick off their campaign against Indonesia on June 6. They will then face Kazakhstan (June 8), Lebanon (June 9), Vietnam (June 11), and Hong Kong (June 12) in subsequent matches.

The final ranking matches for positions 1st through 12th will be played on June 13, and 14.