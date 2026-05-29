What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Fereydoun Ave are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery. The exhibit will be running until June 19 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Zartosht Rahimi is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Notes from Underground” will be running until June 8 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Neda Tayyebi is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “The Dragon’s Scale”, the exhibition will run until Jene 21 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by a group of artists are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Mixer,” the exhibition runs until June 12 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahin Monfared is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 5 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Etemad Gallery 1 is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibitions will be running until Jene 21 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Mehrdad Afsari, Hoda Balouti, Yasi Alipour, Zahra Qiasi and several others are putting their latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Home: The Sun Rises in The East” will run until June 15 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farhad Gavzan.

The exhibition named “Vitamin W” will be running until June 17 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by a large number of artists is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Weathering the Wind”, the exhibition runs until June 21 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Kamran Mehrad, Mina Amani, Shiva Tabar, Mina Hakim and several others is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “A Topology of Interruption and Continuity” will run until June 19 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

SAB/

