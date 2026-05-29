Iranian animation “Dreamland” competing in Cartoons on the Bay festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian feature animated movie “Dreamland” directed by Mohsen Enayati is competing in the 30th International Festival of Animation, Transmedia and Meta-Arts, Cartoons on the Bay, which is underway in Pescara, Italy.

A 2025 production of Soureh Cinema Organization, the animation tells the story of a boy named Arat who decides to save his city from destruction. Pasha, his funny and cute friend, and Tamara, the smart girl of the story, are his companions on this path.

The 90-minute animated movie is competing with 10 other works from across the globe in the Feature Films section, Mehr reported.

Rai Com S.p.a. organizes the Cartoons on the Bay, to support and showcase the current landscape, developments, and new trends in the sector of media and entertainment. The festival presents the prestigious Pulcinella Awards in nine categories.

Having started on May 27, this year’s edition of the festival will wrap up on May 30.

SS/SAB

