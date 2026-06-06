Book on global mass protests in 2010s published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the political history and journalism book “If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution” by author and journalist Vincent Bevins has been released in bookstores across the country.

Shahriar Khajian has translated the book and Qoqnoos Publishing House has brought it out in 424 pages, ILNA reported.

Originally published in 2023, the book concerns the wave of mass protests during the 2010s and examines the question of how the organization and tactics of such protests resulted in a "missing revolution", given that most of these movements appear to have failed in their goals, and even led to a "record of failures, setbacks, and cataclysms".

The title refers to the theme of self-immolation, which appears at the beginning and end of the decade, from the tragic death of Mohamed Bouazizi in 2011 to the adoption of a phrase from The Hunger Games during the 2019–2020 Hong Kong protests: "If we burn, you burn with us."

The book begins by tracing the history of left-wing activism from the end of the October Revolution, through the New Left and into the present day. In particular, it traces the history of vanguardism in left-wing movement politics and the shift toward distributed horizontalism in mass protest movements since the early 20th century.

The final chapter argues that the lack of central leadership enabled media misrepresentation of interests within horizontal movements, which subsequently defused and dissipated the energy and efficacy of the movements. The book additionally argues that the lack of leadership structure also allowed right-wing groups to co-opt social movements for their own purposes, leading in part to a full reversal of momentum as in Brazil.

The book draws on four years of research and hundreds of interviews, including with many of the original organizers of major protest movements. Bevins starts from a position of sympathy for the movements he describes, despite their varied ideological content. Bevins is very critical of the mainstream media he is a part of, and uses his own experience to point to the ways that his class misrepresented or reconfigured protest explosions.

Movimento Passe Livre in Brazil, Arab Spring particularly in Tunisia and Egypt, Occupy Wall Street in the US, 2014 Hong Kong protests, Euromaidan in Ukraine, 2019–2022 Chilean protests, and 2016–2017 South Korean protests are the movements included in the book.

SS/SAB