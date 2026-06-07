Devastating consequences of US-Israel attack on Iran, CNBC reports reveals

TEHRAN- One hundred days after the joint US-Israeli military strikes against Iran, global markets remain battered and economies face mounting pressure, according to a CNBC analysis.

The initial attack triggered an immediate worldwide stock sell-off. While Wall Street has since recovered, driven by AI speculation, other markets continue to struggle. Far more alarming is the surge in government bond yields, with the 30-year US Treasury yield hitting its highest level since before the financial crisis.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping route in West Asia – has created severe oil supply constraints. Though prices have cooled from wartime peaks, Brent crude remains 36% above pre-war levels and US oil futures are up nearly 50%. Analysts warn that if inventories keep depleting, “a break back over $100 will be imminent.”

Inflation has spiked as a direct consequence. The US consumer price index reached 3.8% in April – its highest in three years. Energy costs for oil, gas and jet fuel are driving price rises across major economies.

Neil Birrell of Premier Miton Investors told CNBC that bond markets see “something real to worry about”: higher inflation, lower growth and supply disruptions. Toni Meadows of BRI Wealth Management warned that if the conflict remains unresolved, “demand destruction that investors can’t ignore” will eventually hit.

The report concludes that public support for the war in the US is at all-time lows, yet military funding continues to rise – a dangerous combination with no exit strategy in sight.