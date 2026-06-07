Historical record in electricity industry: generation capacity exceeds 100,000 MW

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for the electricity industry, announcing that the country's power plant capacity has surpassed the 100,000 MW mark, reported intensive and challenging plans for sustainable electricity supply in the upcoming summer and emphasized that despite the damage caused to the grid during recent incidents, grid stability has been successfully managed thanks to the efforts of industry specialists.

According to IRNA, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi told reporters on Sunday, explaining the latest status of the country's electricity grid: Through efforts made over various periods, we have succeeded in achieving a power generation capacity of over 100,000 MW – a major record resulting from a series of developmental measures.

Referring to recent incidents and damage to electricity grid infrastructure, he stated: During the third imposed war, more than 7,000 equipment units in the grid were damaged. Through round-the-clock efforts of our colleagues, over 2,500 cases have been fully restored and returned to operation so far. Currently, about 4,000 other units are in the process of restoration, which will soon join the production cycle according to schedule.

Rajabi Mashhadi, while paying tribute to the martyrs of service in the electricity industry, added: Despite serious challenges and working under difficult conditions, operational teams were able to minimize damages through prioritization, such that the average outage duration for subscribers due to recent incidents was less than one hour.

* Preparation for passing summer peak load

The electricity industry spokesperson said about readiness for the coming summer: The Ministry of Energy has formulated a challenging and heavy plan to increase production capacity, showing a fourfold growth compared to the best years in the past. Through efforts of the private sector and contracting companies, about 6,000 MW of new capacity has been added to the grid.

He noted the significant growth of renewable energy and added: Since the beginning of the 14th government, renewable capacity has increased substantially from 1,250 MW. In the thermal power plant sector, over 120,000 MW of capacity has undergone major repairs, 99% of which has been completed, and by the start of summer, this entire capacity will be in operation.

Support for industry and smart consumption management

Rajabi Mashhadi stated that the priority of electricity supply to industries has been seriously pursued this year and emphasized: Energy delivery to the industrial sector, especially petrochemical industries, has increased by 24% compared to last year. Meanwhile, with public cooperation and implementation of smartization plans, household electricity consumption has decreased by 7% compared to last year, which has greatly contributed to grid stability.

He continued: In the transmission sector, 1,700 km of lines and 7,500 MVA of substation capacity have been added. Also, by installing 450 MW of new capacitor capacity in Tehran, grid stability in the capital has been favorably improved. We hope that with continued cooperation, we will get through the coming summer with minimal restrictions.

* High-consumption offices will face penalties

The electricity industry spokesperson, explaining consumption management programs in the administrative, household, and industrial sectors, announced: Office electricity consumption is continuously monitored, and devices that do not comply with the prescribed pattern will face restrictions and legal action.

Rajabi Mashhadi stated regarding the electricity industry's plans for the coming summer: One of the main axes of consumption management is controlling electricity use in offices, and the consumption of executive bodies is continuously measured and monitored.

He added: According to the communicated plans, offices must reduce their electricity consumption compared to the same period last year, and the temperature of cooling systems should not be set below 25 degrees Celsius.

Requirement for offices to turn off cooling systems after working hours

The electricity industry spokesperson, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation by executive bodies, said: Office cooling systems must be set to turn off one hour before the end of working hours, and simultaneously with the end of office work, all unnecessary equipment should be taken offline.

Rajabi Mashhadi clarified: In Tehran as well, office electricity consumption is precisely monitored by utility and electricity distribution companies, and if violations are observed, the names of high-consumption offices will be announced.

Stating that a number of high-consumption offices have already been identified, he said: The aim of this measure is to create deterrence and help maintain electricity grid stability during peak consumption days.

* 30% discount on bills for subscribers participating in consumption management programs

The Deputy Minister of Energy referred to incentives considered for well-behaving subscribers and added: Subscribers who cooperate in electricity consumption management and reduce their usage can benefit from incentives including up to a 30% discount on their electricity bills.

He continued: This program will continue until the end of the current year, and its goal is to attract public participation in reducing consumption and optimizing the use of the country's electricity generation capacity.

* Contracts for construction of over 1,000 MW of renewable power plants

Rajabi Mashhadi, speaking about the investment situation in the renewable power plant sector, said: Conditions have been provided for investors to be present, and reforms to systems and processes related to investment are underway.

He added: So far, contracts have been signed for the construction of over 1,000 MW of renewable power plants, and according to plans, the capacity of this sector will increase significantly this year.

According to the electricity industry spokesperson, the investment plan in this field is estimated at nearly one billion dollars in the first phase, and subsequently this figure could reach about 2.3 billion dollars.

EF/MA