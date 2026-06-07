“Bombs for Peace” exhibition in Sydney pays tribute to martyred children of Minab, Gaza

SYDNEY- The “Bombs for Peace” exhibition, organized by the Benevolent Iranian Women Association of Sydney in collaboration with the Iranian Friends of Palestine and Families for Palestine, took place from June 5 to 7 in Sydney, Australia.

In response to the open call for submissions, the organizers received a remarkable collection of artworks from across Australia—including Sydney, Melbourne, Lismore, and Newcastle—as well as international contributions from Gaza, Palestine, and Iran.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of artistic works, including paintings, collages, video art, documentary photography, and drawings created by children who have endured the horrors of bombing and warfare within their own communities.

A special section of the exhibition was dedicated to the humanitarian tragedy at Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and the school’s martyred students. One of the featured works in this section was a creative typographic interpretation of the school’s name, “Shajareh Tayyebeh.”

Egyptian and Lebanese artists who created the piece highlighted the Quranic origin of the name—drawn from Surah Ibrahim—explaining its meaning while honoring the child victims of the American missile strike on the school. The artwork incorporated 168 flowers, symbolizing the 168 children and teachers martyred in the Minab school attack.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Tim Anderson, a former lecturer at the University of Sydney, discussed his recent trip to Iran during the Ramadan War, sharing his observations from cities that had been targeted by the US and the Zionist regime in recent attacks. He also underscored the Spirit of Resistance in Iran, stating, "Despite the devastation, a powerful, unifying nationalism defines the Iranian people."

In another part of the opening program, John Shipton—father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange—spoke on the details of the Minab tragedy as reported in various media outlets.

"We must help Iran re-establish a fundamental global taboo: the targeting and killing of children. To ensure the tragedy of Minab is never forgotten, we must take active, visible steps to keep its memory alive; such as wearing the numbers of the victims to spark vital conversations." He emphasized the need to show solidarity with those children and their families, urging attendees to "journey to Minab to stand on the ground where it happened."

Among the speakers were also the President of the Association, Dr. Masoumeh Alaibakhsh, and the exhibition designer, Zeinab Hassanzadeh, who spoke about the importance of using art and public awareness initiatives to keep the voices of the victims alive and to document these painful events for future generations.

The exhibition drew a wide range of visitors, including journalists, artists, activists, civil society organizers, legal experts, and human rights advocates.

Chilean human rights lawyer and activist Adriana Navarro visited the exhibition, underscoring the importance of artistic initiatives and public awareness efforts within Australia’s multicultural society. She praised the resilience, dedication, and advocacy of the Iranian women involved in organizing the event. Navarro also addressed the distressing situation in Iran as a country targeted by the United States and Israel, describing the artworks as expressions of both “grief and hope in resistance.”

American journalist and civil rights activist Joe Lauria, during his visit, highlighted the significance of peaceful grassroots movements—such as marches, gatherings, conferences, and exhibitions like the one held in Sydney. He explained how such initiatives help counter the distortion and mischaracterization of peaceful civil actions as antisemitic. Lauria referenced the large March rally in Sydney, which was also depicted in one of the artworks on display, and rejected claims labeling such demonstrations as antisemitic.

On the final day, due to high public demand, the exhibition opened two hours earlier than scheduled, as organizers anticipated a significant turnout for the closing day.

A memorial guestbook was provided at the venue for visitors to record their reflections, emotions, and feedback on the exhibition.

SAB/