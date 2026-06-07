From the heart of Gaza, where death is no longer just a news headline but a part of daily life, we watch with deep sorrow the continued targeting of children, families, and the tents of displaced people that are supposed to provide shelter and safety for civilians.

Every day, we lose loved ones, friends, and neighbors, and new names are added to the growing list of victims deprived of their most basic right: the right to live in safety and dignity.

Among the most heartbreaking stories of these days is that of a young groom who was killed on the night of his wedding. A night that should have marked the beginning of a new life was instead turned into a tragedy, symbolizing the immense suffering endured by our people. His story reflects the countless dreams and futures being cut short in Gaza.

Our message to the world is simple: look at Gaza through the lens of humanity and justice. Urgent action is needed to protect civilians, stop the killing of children, women, and displaced families, and uphold the fundamental values of human rights.

Behind every number is a human story, behind every victim is a grieving family, and behind every loss is a dream left unfinished. Despite the pain, the people of Gaza continue to hold on to their dignity, resilience, and hope for a more just and peaceful future.



Ezzaldeen Shalah is founder and president of Gaza International Women’s Film Festival