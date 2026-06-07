Aref: Iranian officials are fully aligned on negotiation

TEHRAN – Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has stressed that all senior officials are united on the country’s negotiating strategy, rejecting speculation about internal differences over the content or direction of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Speaking during a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Saturday, Aref said Tehran has pursued a clear and coordinated approach in negotiations, emphasizing that all parts of the political system are working within a single strategic framework.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a specific strategy in the negotiations, and all officials have pursued it with full coordination,” Aref said. “There are no differences regarding the negotiation texts or proposals.”

The vice president's remarks came amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at addressing bilateral disputes and regional developments.

Aref also pointed to Iran’s experience in managing major crises, saying the country has gained valuable expertise from navigating two imposed wars. Aref said that measures adopted during wartime, including the reduction of bureaucratic hurdles and the use of special executive authorities, facilitated faster imports, cargo unloading, and customs clearance, helping maintain the smooth flow of trade and essential goods.

According to Aref, these measures enabled customs authorities to maintain efficient operations and develop new mechanisms for managing trade and logistics under challenging conditions.

The vice president further called for expanding the capacity of customs facilities and ports, describing transport and logistics infrastructure as a key component of Iran’s economic development strategy. He urged the accelerated completion of the North-South and East-West transit corridors, which are expected to enhance regional connectivity and trade.

Aref also highlighted the growing importance of Iran’s policy of strengthening ties with neighboring countries, saying regional engagement has gained additional momentum in recent months. He stressed that greater attention should be devoted to regional opportunities and cooperation with countries within Iran’s broader civilizational and economic sphere as part of the country’s long-term development planning.

