Iran envoy: BRICS nations hold key to global energy security

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Russia has emphasized the growing role of BRICS countries in shaping global energy security, arguing that nations of the Global South are becoming increasingly influential in ensuring the stability and sustainability of international energy markets.

Speaking at a meeting on BRICS development held on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026) on Saturday, Ambassador Kazem Jalali outlined Iran’s perspective on the bloc’s evolving position within the global energy architecture.

Jalali said a combination of geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, market volatility, and rising energy demand in emerging economies has elevated energy security to one of the most critical pillars of global stability and economic development.

“Global energy security is increasingly being shaped by countries of the Global South, particularly BRICS members, which play a decisive role in this field,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that energy security extends beyond access to energy resources, describing it as a comprehensive concept encompassing supply security, demand security, investment security, technological resilience, infrastructure development, and financial stability.

He called for deeper cooperation among BRICS member states, developing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), expanding transportation and logistics infrastructure, enhancing port cooperation, and strengthening energy network connectivity.

According to Jalali, such initiatives would contribute to greater resilience, security, and sustainability in regional and global energy trade while reinforcing economic integration among member countries.

The ambassador also reiterated Iran’s commitment to international peace and stability, stating that the country has consistently advocated dialogue and cooperation in international affairs.

“As a BRICS member and a major energy producer, Iran is prepared to play a constructive role in advancing global energy security and promoting sustainable energy cooperation,” Jalali said.

