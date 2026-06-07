Velayati condemns killing of children in conflicts, calls for global protection of schools

TEHRAN – A senior advisor to Iran’s Leader has strongly condemned the killing of children in armed conflicts, describing children as a universal red line for humanity and asserting that the loss of any child anywhere in the world is tantamount to a loss for all mankind.

In a message delivered to a memorial ceremony honoring the victims of the Minab school tragedy, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader on international affairs, stressed the need for greater international efforts to protect children from the consequences of war.

Velayati referred to the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, established following the deaths of thousands of Lebanese and Palestinian children in 1982, and argued that similar tragedies continue to occur in contemporary conflicts.

He cited the deaths of 168 Iranian students and teachers at Shajareye Tayyebeh School in Minab during the first day of the recent aggression against Iran, saying the incident underscored the devastating impact of war on civilians and educational institutions.

Describing attacks on children as among the gravest violations of international and humanitarian principles, Velayati criticized 'selective approaches to human rights' and urged the international community to adopt more effective mechanisms to prevent violence against children.

He said Iran seeks to amplify the voices of children affected by war, particularly in conflict zones such as Gaza and Lebanon, and called for stronger legal frameworks, enhanced accountability, and greater protection for schools and educational facilities.

Velayati also emphasized Iran’s readiness to cooperate with other countries and international organizations to safeguard children's rights and promote a global culture that respects the sanctity of children, teachers, and educational institutions.

The bombing of Shajareye Tayyebeh School in Minab stands as one of the most painful symbols of the recent conflict, highlighting the human cost of war beyond military battlefields. The attack was a direct strike on innocent civilians and the educational system, and the deaths of students and teachers demonstrate the need for stronger international condemnation of attacks on schools and greater accountability for actions that place children in harm's way.

