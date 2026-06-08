Araghchi holds consultations on Lebanon with counterparts

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, has held a series of telephone consultations with senior officials from eight countries to discuss the latest regional developments following Iran’s response to repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Araghchi spoke separately with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

During the discussions, the Iranian top diplomat briefed his counterparts and other officials on the Islamic Republic’s response to the Zionist regime's persistent breaches of the ceasefire on the Lebanese front. They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

In his conversation with the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Araghchi addressed Iran’s response following the repeated violations of the provisions of the April 8 ceasefire agreement and the continuation of Israeli acts of aggression against Lebanon.

The talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister focused on ongoing regional developments, as well as Iran’s response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the recurrent violations of ceasefire arrangements across multiple fronts.

Araghchi and the Saudi Foreign Minister also discussed the response of Iran’s Armed Forces to the breaches of the April 8 ceasefire and the Israeli regime’s continued aggressive actions against Lebanon and the wider region.

These consultations are part of Tehran’s intensive diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the consequences of the Israeli regime’s continued actions against Lebanon and assessing the rapidly evolving situation across the region.

Iran maintains that its ceasefire agreement with the United States extends to all regional fronts, including Lebanon, in a position that directly contradicts the stance of Washington and Tel Aviv, which argue that the Lebanese theater and Hezbollah are not covered by the truce.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have emphasized that the ceasefire is “unequivocally” comprehensive and applies across all fronts, warning that any violation in Lebanon would constitute a breach of the agreement as a whole.

They have also cautioned that the United States and Israel would bear responsibility for the consequences of any such violations.

