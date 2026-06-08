Iran dismisses Albania allegations, focuses on diplomacy and nuclear talks

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, on Monday dismissed allegations made by Albanian authorities as unfounded and politically motivated, while outlining Tehran’s positions on nuclear negotiations, regional diplomacy, and international cooperation.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Baqaei described Albania’s accusations against Iran as part of a recurring pattern. “Such claims follow a familiar trend in which governments seeking closer ties with the Zionist regime level accusations against Iran to gain favor,” he said. He added that the Albanian public is aware that such narratives are often used to deflect from domestic accountability.

Baqaei also referred to Albania’s past decision to host 'a terrorist group,'(Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization), noting that the move had faced opposition from segments of the Albanian population. “Instead of addressing legitimate public concerns, Albanian authorities resort to such unfounded accusations,” he stated.

Addressing reports of a potential prisoner exchange with the United States and speculation about Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, Baqaei stressed that current negotiations remain focused on ending the conflict. “At this phase, discussions regarding the details of Iran’s nuclear program are purely speculative and are not part of ongoing talks,” he said, adding that such matters could be addressed in subsequent phases if progress is achieved.

Commenting on recent developments at the United Nations, Baqaei expressed hope that newly elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council would promote a more balanced and responsible approach to international peace and security. He also noted that Germany’s failure to secure a seat reflected international reactions to its recent policies, particularly its support for Israel’s actions in the region.

Turning to regional diplomacy, Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring countries under its “good neighbor” policy. However, he noted that Tehran had repeatedly warned regional states against allowing their territories to be used for hostile actions against Iran. “We remain committed to building a secure and self-reliant region,” he said.

Responding to remarks by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding Iran’s commitments, Baqaei reiterated that Iran remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has fulfilled its obligations. He attributed recent disruptions in cooperation to attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which were carried out by the United States and Israel.

Finally, addressing Iran-Pakistan economic relations, Baqaei rejected claims that bilateral exchanges are merely ceremonial. He emphasized that sustained diplomatic engagement and economic coordination have resulted in tangible progress in recent months. “These interactions are part of a continuous process aimed at expanding cooperation and removing existing barriers,” he said.

Baqaei concluded by underscoring the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and strengthening regional partnerships.

