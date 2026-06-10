Iran's pistachio exports to Europe reach €27m in 3 months

TEHRAN- Eurostat announced that Iran's pistachio exports to the European Union reached approximately €27 million in the first quarter of 2026.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Eurostat data shows that Iran's pistachio exports to the European Union in the first three months of 2026 have been maintained at the previous year's level despite political-military tensions. The value of Iran's pistachio exports to the EU rose from €26.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to €26.8 million in the same period this year, indicating relative stability and even a 0.4% increase.

An analysis of the composition of Iran's pistachio exports to Europe shows that the share of higher-value-added products has increased. Exports of Iranian in-shell pistachios to Europe fell from €1.5 million in January–March 2025 to €1 million in the same period this year, representing a 33% decline. In contrast, exports of Iranian pistachio kernels over the same period rose from €25.2 million to €25.8 million, experiencing a 2% increase.

Accordingly, European market demand has shifted more than before toward Iranian pistachio kernels, and Iranian exporters are gradually adapting to this trend.

* Approximately €17 million of Iran's pistachio exports to Germany in 3 months

Germany remains the largest buyer of Iranian pistachios in Europe. The country's imports of pistachios from Iran reached €16.9 million during this period, compared to €20.8 million in the same period last year. Thus, Iran's pistachio exports to Germany faced an 18% decline, although the country is still considered the most important European market for Iranian pistachios.

EF/MA