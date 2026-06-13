Iran learn fate at 2026 IWBF World Championships

TEHRAN - Wheelchair Basketball Canada hosted the Official Draw for the Ottawa 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships Friday afternoon, revealing the competition groups and opening matchups that will shape the path to the podium this September.

The championships will welcome 336 athletes representing 28 teams from around the globe to Ottawa from Sept. 9–19, 2026.

Team Melli are drawn in Group D along with Morocco, Germany, and Canada.

Group A consists of United States, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands. Australia, Great Britain, Turkey, and Argentina are in Group B. And Spain, Japan, Poland, and Colombia are pitted in Group C.

The Official Draw determined the competition groups for both the men's and women's teams, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to 11 days of elite international competition.

The championships will be hosted at The Arena at TD Place and Carleton University, providing Canadians with a rare opportunity to experience the sport's highest level of competition.