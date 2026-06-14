Iranian officials say national unity and resistance defeated aggressors

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the 12-day war launched by Israel against Iran in June 2025, saying the country’s national unity, resilience, and military preparedness thwarted the objectives of the aggressors and forced them to accept a ceasefire.

In a message commemorating the anniversary, President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to those martyred during the conflict and said the Israeli regime had miscalculated by assuming that attacks on senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, strategic facilities, and civilian infrastructure would weaken Iran and destabilize the Islamic Republic.

According to the president, the unity of the Iranian people, combined with the leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the readiness of the Armed Forces, prevented the aggressors from achieving their goals and compelled them to halt their military campaign.

Pezeshkian described the war as a defining demonstration of national solidarity, noting that Iranians from diverse political, social, and cultural backgrounds stood together in defense of the country’s sovereignty and national interests. He also praised the public’s patience amid economic pressures over the past year and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns and improving living conditions.

The anniversary was also marked by a message from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who said the Israeli regime and its US backers launched the war under the illusion of securing a decisive victory. Writing on the social media platform X, Baqaei said the military aggression began with attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and the assassination of military commanders and scientists.

He argued that the aggressors ultimately failed to accomplish their objectives, stating that the Iranian nation’s resistance, sacrifice, and determination transformed the enemy’s ambitions into defeat. Baqaei added that the outcome of the conflict had become a lasting symbol of Iran’s resilience, dignity, and capacity to withstand external pressure.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran emerged from the confrontation stronger and more determined than before. In a statement marking the anniversary, he said the country neither retreated nor suffered a weakening of national resolve despite the pressures of war.

“One year has passed. Iran was neither defeated nor did it retreat,” Gharibabadi said, arguing that the sacrifices of military commanders, scientists, and other victims of the conflict had reinforced national cohesion and strengthened the country’s determination.

The senior diplomat maintained that the developments of the past year demonstrated Iran’s growing resilience and strategic resolve, describing the aftermath of the conflict as a period in which the country became more united, more aware, and better prepared to confront future challenges.

The remarks by the three officials reflected a common message on the anniversary of the conflict: that national unity, public resistance, and military preparedness played a decisive role in confronting the aggression and shaping its outcome.





