Gas production in SP phases 22-24 to increase by 4mcm per day

TEHRAN- The project manager for the development of South Pars phases 22-24 said: With the start of drilling operations for new wells in these phases in the near future and the completion of the remaining sections, the rich gas production capacity of this project will increase by approximately 4 million cubic meters per day.

According to IRNA, Amirfarzan Fazelian, referring to the planning for the completion of the development project of South Pars phases 22-24 – which is among the 35-month projects of this field – stated: The complementary activities of this project are being planned and implemented in various sectors, and the ground has been prepared for advancing the remaining stages of the project.

He added: The planned programs include the execution of the remaining sections in onshore, offshore, pipeline, and drilling areas, which will be pursued relying on the technical expertise of domestic personnel and utilizing the capacity of Iranian contractors and manufacturers.

The project manager for the development of South Pars phases 22-24, referring to the follow-ups by the Deputy for Development Projects in finalizing the structure of the remaining work, continued: With the allocation of a drilling rig and its transfer and installation at the platform site of phase 23, drilling operations will begin soon, and the process of carrying out complementary activities will continue with greater speed.

Fazelian stated that completing this project is one of the important plans of Pars Oil and Gas Company in the field of increasing production capacity from the joint South Pars field, and clarified: With the operation of the remaining sections of the project, the rich gas production capacity in these phases will increase by about 4 million cubic meters per day, which can play an effective role in sustainable energy supply and compensating for part of the country's gas imbalance.

MA