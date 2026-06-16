Judiciary chief: 'Diplomacy and battlefield' move in sync

TEHRAN – Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has highlighted the convergence between Iran’s political and military leadership, stressing that negotiations with the United States are aimed at securing the nation’s rights.

“The relevant authorities categorically do not wish to negotiate in a way that involves making concessions on the rights of the Iranian people during the talks. Rather, they seek negotiations aimed at securing and restoring those rights. This means that even if an agreement is signed and the enemy breaks its commitments, Iran will retaliate and take reciprocal measures against any violation by the opposing party,” the judiciary chief said.

Mohseni Ejei underscored the alignment between Iran’s military response and diplomatic engagement with its adversaries, saying that the “battlefield” and “diplomacy” are working in coordination.

“We know the adversary cannot be trusted. Therefore, officials will negotiate with full vigilance and full awareness. Our diplomacy is a continuation of the struggle on the battlefield and at the grassroots level,” he said.

He added that if the enemy breaks its commitments, Iran will resume military operations.

The Judiciary further said the “enemy” seeks to undermine unity and national cohesion, calling for vigilance and awareness.

Iran and the United States are set to sign a memorandum of understanding reached on Monday. The MoU will be followed by 60 days of talks aimed at bringing a permanent end to the US-Israel aggression that began on February 28.

American officials have told US media that Washington has failed to achieve its objectives in the war, which mainly included destroying Iran’s military capabilities and changing Iran’s leadership in favor of Washington and Tel Aviv.

Israeli media have also said the war on Iran has been a strategic loss for Israel.

