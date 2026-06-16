Lebanon welcomes MoU and Hezbollah praises Tehran’s role

TEHRAN — Lebanon’s top political leaders have welcomed the recently concluded memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, while senior officials in Tehran and Beirut have called for the full implementation of provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Lebanon and securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the contents of the Islamabad-mediated agreement during separate telephone conversations. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to ending the war and all acts of aggression against Lebanon, stressing that the United States bears responsibility for ensuring the implementation of the memorandum and the cessation of Israeli military operations.

Aoun and Berri welcomed the provisions related to Lebanon, describing the country’s stability and security as essential components of any broader regional peace effort. They also expressed appreciation for the inclusion of measures aimed at ending the conflict in Lebanon.

The memorandum, reached after weeks of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington mediated by Pakistan with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, reportedly provides for an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. The agreement is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

In a separate telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri discussed political and security developments linked to the memorandum. The two officials stressed that the United States, guarantor parties to the agreement, and the broader international community must ensure that Israel ends its military campaign and withdraws from occupied Lebanese territory.

They also called for an immediate halt to the destruction of Lebanese villages and underscored the importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Qalibaf and Berri further emphasized that the continued presence of Israeli forces in occupied Lebanese areas constitutes a violation of sovereignty and must be addressed as part of the implementation process.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem praised Iran’s role in the negotiations in a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament. He described Tehran’s position as instrumental in securing a halt to military operations across multiple fronts and characterized Iran’s stance as a central element of the diplomatic process.

Qassem commended Iran for its longstanding support for Hezbollah, the Lebanese people, and the Resistance, stating that the Islamic Republic had remained committed despite the risks of a broader regional confrontation. He argued that Iran’s actions reflected a principled approach to regional affairs and expressed appreciation for Tehran’s role in advancing the agreement.

The developments come as Iran and the United States prepare to launch a new phase of negotiations following the signing of the memorandum, with both sides aiming to reach a broader and more comprehensive settlement within a 60-day timeframe.