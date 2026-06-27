Night of rage: Berri sounds alarm as opposition to the Israel framework agreement intensifies

SOUTH LEBANON — Beirut awoke on Saturday to the aftermath of one of its most tense nights in recent months.

Demonstrations, motorcycle convoys, and clashes with security forces erupted across parts of the capital following the announcement of the Lebanese government’s controversial framework agreement with Israel, exposing once again the fragility of Lebanon’s domestic equilibrium and the depth of popular anger surrounding the deal.

The agreement, signed in Washington under American auspices, links an eventual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory to the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and the gradual expansion of the Lebanese Army’s authority.

For its opponents, however, the text amounts to a de facto legitimization of Israeli oversight over Lebanon’s internal affairs, occupation, and security arrangements.

The protests appeared largely spontaneous. Groups of young men, many carrying Lebanese and Resistance flags, rode through central Beirut and along the airport road, chanting against what they described as a “humiliating surrender agreement.”

Security forces moved to disperse the gatherings, leading to scuffles and scenes that quickly rekindled fears of internal confrontation.

The most significant political reaction came from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, whose brief statement carried the weight of Lebanon’s historical experience.

“My people in Lebanon, all of Lebanon, this is ‘sedition’,” he warned, urging restraint and invoking the advice of Imam Ali (AS) to avoid becoming instruments in times of discord.

Berri’s choice of words was striking. It reflected an awareness that the dispute over the agreement risks evolving from a political crisis into a dangerous communal and national rupture.

Hours earlier, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem had declared the defeat of the Israeli-American project and announced the beginning of a “new phase.”

His statement portrayed the latest regional developments as a strategic turning point and insisted that the Resistance had emerged from the recent confrontation with renewed legitimacy and purpose.

The juxtaposition of these two messages was notable. While Qassem spoke of a new stage shaped by the failure of Israeli and American objectives, Berri’s intervention underscored the danger that the next phase could also become one of internal discord if political actors fail to manage the crisis responsibly.

Equally significant were the ambiguous signals surrounding the events. The protests were presented as spontaneous expressions of popular anger, yet the scale and speed of mobilization hinted at deeper currents of dissatisfaction that extend well beyond organized political structures.

Meanwhile, the heavy-handed response by security forces raised further questions about the state’s ability to contain public anger without deepening social polarization.

The ambiguity extends to the agreement itself. Supporters portray it as a path toward restoring state authority and ending the cycle of conflict, while opponents view it as an unprecedented concession that effectively places Lebanon’s sovereignty under external conditions and supervision.

What unfolded in Beirut was therefore more than a night of protests. It was a stark reminder that Lebanon remains caught between competing visions of sovereignty, security, and resistance.

Berri’s warning against sedition and Qassem’s declaration of a new phase together frame a pivotal moment for the country—one in which the greatest threat may not be the agreement alone, but the possibility that its consequences could ignite divisions that Lebanon can scarcely afford to revisit.