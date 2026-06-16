Qalibaf, Vance to represent Iran and US at Switzerland signing of MoU

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and US Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to represent their respective countries at the signing ceremony of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU) scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Tuesday, Takht Ravanchi said the gathering served to brief diplomats on the contents of the agreement and its broader regional implications.

He said the memorandum includes provisions related to ending the conflict and occupation in Lebanon, reconstruction efforts, compensation for war-related damages, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the easing of maritime restrictions.

According to the deputy foreign minister, one of the key provisions of the agreement calls for the cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, with Washington undertaking responsibility for ensuring the implementation of the arrangement.

Takht Ravanchi said negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement will begin immediately after the memorandum is signed. He noted that future talks will focus on nuclear-related issues, including uranium enrichment, nuclear stockpiles, and Iran’s long-term civilian nuclear requirements.

While confirming that Switzerland will host the signing ceremony, he said final details regarding the venue and format of the event, including the possibility of electronic participation, were still under discussion.

Separately, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed that the signing is scheduled to take place on June 19 at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden.

FDFA spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said Switzerland has been in close contact with Iran, the United States, Pakistan, and Qatar regarding the arrangements. He noted that Burgenstock was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by Tehran and Washington.

“Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory,” Eltschinger said.

The memorandum follows months of indirect negotiations and is expected to pave the way for a new phase of talks aimed at achieving a broader agreement between Iran and the United States.