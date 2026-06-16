US, Iran discuss unfreezing Iranian assets

TEHRAN- The United States and Iran discussed the unfreezing of approximately $24 billion in Iranian assets as part of negotiations surrounding a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, according to Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, adviser to the Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at a press briefing in Doha, Al-Ansari said issues related to Iran’s frozen assets were addressed during talks but declined to provide further details until the agreement is formally signed.

“What I can confirm is that all these issues were discussed within the framework of the memorandum of understanding,” he said, adding that the document will be made available to journalists once all parties have signed and officially confirmed it.

The announcement follows reports that the United States, Iran, and mediator Pakistan have agreed to a 60-day truce between Washington and Tehran. The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva on June 19.

Al-Ansari also reaffirmed Pakistan’s central role in the diplomatic process, describing Islamabad as the key intermediary between the United States and Iran. He praised Islamabad’s contribution to advancing the negotiations and emphasized that Qatar fully supports the Pakistan-led mediation effort.

The Qatari diplomat stressed Doha’s commitment to regional security, noting that recent developments have demonstrated the ability of Middle Eastern countries to cooperate in resolving regional conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue.