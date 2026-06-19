Sayyadmanesh on verge of joining Lech Poznan

TEHRAN - Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has arrived in Poznan, Poland to undergo medical examinations ahead of his proposed transfer to Lech Poznan.

Sayyadmanesh began his medical tests on Thursday afternoon at the Rehasport Clinic. If everything goes according to plan and he successfully passes all examinations, he will sign a three-year contract with the Polish club.

The 24-year-old previously played for Belgian side KVC Westerlo. During the last season, he made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

The medical process is expected to continue until Friday afternoon. If all required tests are completed successfully, the transfer to Lech Poznań will be finalized and officially announced shortly afterward.

This move would mark a new chapter in Sayyadmanesh's career as he prepares to join one of Poland's most successful football clubs.