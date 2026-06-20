What’s in Tehran art galleries

Sanaz Shafaqi is showcasing her latest jewelry collection in an exhibition at the Art Room of Vaali Gallery. Curated by Qazal Zare and Farin Bonakdar, the exhibit will continue until July 3 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by a large number of artists is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Green Memory”, the exhibition runs until June 28 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Nazly Abasi are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Between the Prey and Your Shadow” will continue until June 26 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Paintings by Farinaz Saatian are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until June 26 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ahmad Vakili.

The exhibition will be running until July 3 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Kambiz Derambakhsh is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 30 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Pouyeh Peyman, Pantea Baghdadi, Sanaz Hamedi, Hanieh Foroutan and Helia Mardani are underway at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Simple Present” will run until June 24 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Rava” will run until July 3 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit entitled “Das Man” will be running until June 26 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

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