Iran, US set for technical talks in Switzerland 

TEHRAN— Iran dispatched a delegation to Switzerland to press for the implementation of commitments made by the United States under a recently signed interim agreement, as preparations continue for a new round of technical-level talks between the two sides scheduled for Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said the delegation traveled to Switzerland to follow up on Washington's obligations under the agreement and seek clarification on how the United States intends to fulfill its commitments.

“This trip is aimed at following up on the implementation of the other side’s commitments,” Baqaei told Iranian state television, emphasizing that Tehran would closely monitor compliance with the agreement in light of previous disputes over implementation.

“Given our experience with the other side’s failure to honour commitments, we must naturally be very firm and serious in demanding fulfilment of obligations during the implementation phase,” he said.

Baqaei explained that the delegation had not traveled to Switzerland as initially planned because the interim agreement was ultimately signed digitally by the presidents of the two countries, eliminating the immediate need for a face-to-face meeting. He added that negotiations on a final agreement could only begin after key provisions of the current arrangement had been implemented.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing that situation at present,” he said, adding that Tehran would use the upcoming discussions to seek assurances regarding the execution of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Switzerland confirmed that discussions between Iranian and US representatives would continue at the Burgenstock resort, which has emerged as a key venue for diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

In a statement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said it would continue to provide a “discreet and reliable setting” for talks aimed at facilitating the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran. The ministry declined to disclose details regarding participants or the substance of the discussions, citing confidentiality requirements.

Separately, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced that technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in Burgenstock on Sunday as a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the ministry, representatives from Iran and the United States will be joined by Pakistani and Qatari mediators during the discussions, which are expected to focus on practical steps for implementing the agreement and advancing the diplomatic process.

The meetings mark the latest phase in efforts to translate the recently signed understanding into concrete actions, with both sides facing growing pressure to demonstrate progress on implementation before negotiations on a broader and more permanent agreement can move forward.

