Target set for collecting 35mcm of flare gas to be achieved by end of 14th government

TEHRAN- Reza Khilaei, Director of Oil and Gas Production Supervision at the National Iranian Oil Company, in an interview with Shana, explaining the latest status of associated petroleum gas (flare gas) collection, announced: The amount of flare gas collection since the beginning of the fourteenth government's administration has increased from about 5 million cubic meters per day to over 9 million cubic meters, and it is predicted that with the implementation of approved plans, this figure will reach approximately 35 million cubic meters per day by the end of the government.

Flare gases, or associated petroleum gases, have long been recognized as one of the main challenges of Iran's oil industry—a vast energy capacity that, due to infrastructure limitations, incomplete processing chains, and historical focus on crude oil production, has been burned in flares instead of being converted into value-added. However, collecting these gases not only means preventing the waste of hundreds of millions of dollars annually from an economic perspective, but also plays a decisive role from environmental and social perspectives in reducing pollution, improving air quality in oil-rich regions, and enhancing public health. Moreover, in conditions of energy imbalance, recovering these gases can provide a sustainable backup for supplying feed to industries, power plants, and petrochemical facilities.

For this reason, the issue of flare gas collection has become one of the government's main priorities in recent years. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President, has placed direct oversight of these projects on the agenda by holding regular meetings and weekly follow-ups on project progress, and through establishing centralized monitoring mechanisms, he emphasizes accelerating their implementation. Mohsen Paknejad, the oil minister, has also sought to reduce implementation obstacles through activating specialized working groups, revising plans, and facilitating contracting and investment processes, so that flare gas collection projects reach the operational phase with greater speed and coherence.

EF/MA