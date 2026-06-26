New edition of “The Writer's Journey” available in Persian

TEHRAN – Hermes Publication in Tehran has released the Persian translation of the book “The Writer's Journey: Mythic Structure for Writers,” a popular writing textbook by Christopher Vogler and translated by Mohammad Gozarabadi.

The book focuses on the theory that most stories can be boiled down to a series of narrative structures and character archetypes, described through mythological allegory, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 1992, the book was very well received upon its release and is often featured in recommended reading lists for student screenwriters.

Vogler revised the book for the second release in 1998. The third edition, published in 2007, included a new introduction, new artwork, and an analysis of recent, popular motion pictures. In July 2020, the 25th Anniversary Edition was published, which includes new sections and topics. The recent release by Hermes Publication is the translation of the latest edition of the book.

The book has two major sections: Mapping the Journey, which discusses the archetypes we will encounter, and Stages of the Journey, which takes us through the major plot points.

Vogler doesn’t attempt to define All Stories; instead, focusing specifically on mythic and epic structure, which is much more manageable and sensible.

The subsets of stories he has chosen — myths and epics — are grand by nature. The Middle Ages artwork at the start of each chapter feels like it belongs.

Vogler is quick to allow and even encourage exceptions to his rules. He doesn’t seem threatened by films that don’t follow his structure, but instead is happy to tackle difficult stories and show how they fit. He offers “Pulp Fiction” as a case study, demonstrating that it fits even with its non-linear storytelling, and he does so convincingly. Then he applauds its untraditional nature.

Vogler provides a universally applicable way of thinking without trapping himself into calling it the only way of thinking. He manages to be all-encompassing without being suffocating; grand enough to be valuable without being so grand it’s ridiculous.

Christopher Vogler, 77, is a Hollywood development executive, screenwriter, author, and educator, best known for working with Disney and his screenwriting guide.

He made documentary films as an Air Force officer before studying film production at the University of Southern California, where he encountered the ideas of mythologist Joseph Campbell and observed how they influenced the story design of the first “Star Wars” movie.

He worked as a story consultant in the development departments of 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Pictures and Animation, and Paramount Pictures, and wrote an influential memo on Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey” concept that led to his involvement in Disney’s “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Hercules”.

After the publication of “The Writer’s Journey,” he had a hand in developing the stories of many productions, including Disney’s remake of “101 Dalmatians,” Fox’s “Fight Club,” “Courage Under Fire,” “Volcano,” “The Thin Red Line,” and many others.

SS/SAB

