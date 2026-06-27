TEHRAN- Amir Kabir Publications in Tehran has announced the upcoming release of “Blood-Tears of Minab”, authored by Hamidreza Mohajerani.

The work seeks to provide a documented narrative of the oppression, resilience, and hope of the people of Minab in the face of US-Zionist crimes.

The project aims to preserve a vital part of Iran's historical memory and pay tribute to the steadfast and bereaved people of Minab. The book delves into the human and social dimensions of the war crime perpetrated by the United States and the Zionist regime at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, which resulted in the martyrdom of 168 students and teachers.

In response to this tragic event, Amir Kabir Publications decided to fulfill its cultural mission by transforming the account of the incident into a lasting literary work.

To this end, the renowned author and translator Hamidreza Mohajerani was commissioned to document the tragedy through direct presence in the region and extensive interviews with the families of the victims, witnesses, and local residents.

Mohajerani spent one month in the southern city of Minab, meeting closely with the families of the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school. While the resulting work is categorized as a novel, it transcends the boundaries of a typical drama or romance, serving instead as a fact-based narrative of a crime and its devastating human consequences.

The author has sought to synthesize narratives, memories, and field interviews to paint a vivid picture of the vulnerability, endurance, and pride of the people of Minab—a community that, amidst a catastrophe, has authored its own story of steadfastness and survival.

Following the completion of the writing process, the manuscript has been submitted to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for the necessary publication permits.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a catastrophic massacre during the initial waves of aggression launched by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

The strike occurred as students—children aged between 7 and 12—were beginning their morning lessons. A precision missile strike caused the immediate collapse of the school building, trapping students and teachers beneath mountains of rubble. Official reports confirmed a final death toll of 168 victims, with at least 95 others sustaining severe injuries, marking one of the most harrowing atrocities of the conflict's opening day.

While US and Zionist authorities initially attempted to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the ruins flooded social media, rigorous forensic and digital investigations have since exposed the truth. An extensive analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and ground-level video, confirmed that the school was a distinct civilian facility, isolated from any military installations for at least ten years. Furthermore, satellite data revealed that the school was "triple-tapped"—hit by three separate, deliberate strikes—proving the attack was not a mistake, but a calculated targeting of children.

This conclusion has been echoed by the international community's most reputable news outlets. Investigations by The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR have all independently concluded that the United States was responsible for the strike. These findings have sparked global outrage and raised fundamental questions regarding the "intelligence" used to justify the bombing, as the pattern of the attack suggests the direct targeting of an educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of this aggression and a primary focal point for international demands for accountability.

SAB/

