Araghchi steps up regional diplomacy with series of high-level calls on Iran-US MoU

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi intensified Tehran's regional diplomatic outreach on Friday, holding a series of telephone conversations with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Romania to discuss the implementation of the recent Iran-US memorandum of understanding, regional developments, and bilateral cooperation.

In separate calls with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu, Araghchi briefed his counterparts on the latest progress in implementing the understandings reached between Tehran and Washington, outlining Iran's positions and the diplomatic consultations underway.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and reaffirmed the importance of sustaining dialogue, preserving the diplomatic process, and supporting initiatives to strengthen peace, security, and long-term stability across West Asia. They also emphasized the need for continued consultations to ensure the effective implementation of the understandings reached and to promote broader regional cooperation.

In his conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Emirati foreign minister underscored the importance of diplomacy and expressed hope that ongoing negotiations would produce constructive outcomes to foster regional peace and stability.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu welcomed efforts to reduce tensions in the region and stressed the importance of honoring mutual commitments under the diplomatic process, while both London and Cairo reiterated their support for continued diplomatic engagement and regional stability.

Araghchi also held talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and recent diplomatic developments. The Iranian foreign minister thanked Islamabad for hosting President Masoud Pezeshkian during his recent official visit and expressed hope that agreements reached during the visit would be implemented at all levels.

For his part, Dar briefed Araghchi on Pakistan's ongoing efforts to secure the release of Iranian crew members detained aboard the Lenore-Davina vessel, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to pursuing the matter with the relevant authorities.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of continued coordination and diplomatic engagement to promote lasting peace, regional stability, and stronger bilateral cooperation.

Araghchi also held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Saturday, extending Tehran's condolences to the government and people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquake. Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's solidarity with Venezuela during the difficult circumstances and announced Tehran's readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and participate in relief and rescue operations to support those affected by the disaster.

