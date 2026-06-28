Ashura-themed artworks by Ruholamin on display at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN- In observance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and the arrival of the holy month of Muharram, the Malek ash-Shoara Bahar Gallery in Tehran is hosting an exhibition featuring the works of Iranian painter Hassan Ruholamin.

The exhibition showcases ten original paintings curated from the historical and cultural archives of the Qasr Museum, Tasnim reported.

Born in Tehran in 1985, Hassan Ruholamin is a prominent figure in contemporary Iranian art, renowned for his evocative depictions of the tragedy of Ashura. His work is characterized by a deep fusion of religious themes and a sophisticated mastery of light and composition, drawing heavily from the classical and Baroque periods.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until July 22 at the gallery, which is located within the Qasr Museum historical complex.

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