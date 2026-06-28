Iran-UAE trade reactivated

TEHRAN- The Deputy for Commercial Services of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization announced the reactivation of trade exchanges between Iran and the UAE via Jebel Ali Port, one of the most important ports in the southern Persian Gulf.

Seyyed Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh, in an exclusive interview with IRNA', referred to Jebel Ali Port and stated: "This port is one of the most important southern transit ports of the UAE for trade with Iran, through which the majority of trade with Iran used to be conducted."

Recalling that during the recent imposed war, the transport and transit of goods through this port came to a halt, he continued: "There are various statistics on the accumulation of Iranian containers at this port, because Iranian traders have been unable to clear their goods in recent months due to the war conditions."

The Deputy for Commercial Services of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization emphasized: "Now, after the return of relative calm to the region, we are witnessing the clearance of goods and containers from this port to Iran."

Stating that trade routes with the UAE have resumed, he said: "Trade is gradually picking up, and we hope it returns to the normal conditions before the war."

Iran has invited Emirati investors to participate in major projects across its economy, the country’s economy minister said during a meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ new ambassador to Tehran, in mid-February.

Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance, told Khaled Abdullah Belhoul that trade and economic ties between the two countries are extensive, describing the United Arab Emirates as Iran’s second-largest foreign trade partner.

While bilateral trade volumes remain significant, Madanizadeh said efforts should focus on facilitating trade and financial exchanges and expanding banking cooperation to further strengthen economic relations.

He pointed to large, unnamed investment projects across various sectors of Iran’s economy that could offer opportunities for Emirati investors.

Government-issued investment licenses were among the incentives available, he said, adding that such guarantees could enhance the attractiveness of projects.

The minister also highlighted opportunities in the digital economy and underscored Iran’s geographic position as a transit corridor providing access to northern regional markets.

For his part, Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Iran, expressed hope that the two countries’ joint economic committee, scheduled for next year, would provide a platform to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Back in December, Iran’s transport and urban development minister said the country’s commercial ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have room to expand well beyond their current level, citing deep historical, geographic and cultural links between the two neighbors.

Farzaneh Sadegh, speaking at an event marking the UAE’s fifty-fourth national day, congratulated the Emirati government and people and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of good-neighborliness and shared interests.

She said the presence of more than 500,000 Iranians in the UAE and roughly 300 weekly flights between the two countries reflect the depth of people-to-people ties. She added that these connections should be preserved and further expanded.

Sadegh described the UAE as one of Iran’s principal trade partners and said the economic potential between the two countries extends far beyond the current level of cooperation. She called for joint efforts to unlock new opportunities.

Reiterating Iran’s policy of prioritizing relations with its neighbors, she said Tehran welcomes any initiative aimed at deepening ties with the UAE.

MA