Iran-Turkey annual trade exceeds $5.6b

TEHRAN- The representative of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, referring to the value of trade between the two countries, stated that in 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey surpassed $5.6 billion.

Ibrahim Dogan Salman, during a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Yazd Chamber of Commerce, added that the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations.

Referring to the history of economic and cultural relations between Iran and Turkey, he said: "There are deep-rooted cooperations between the two countries, and we are interested in strengthening these relations more than ever."

Dogan Salman, stating that "we are not on two sides of the Silk Road, but rather walk side by side on this road," added: "Iran and Turkey have always been neighbors throughout history and have known and understood each other. What binds the two nations together is a shared history, culture, and civilization."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative, referring to the value of trade between the two countries, stated: "In 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey exceeded $5.6 billion. Furthermore, the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations."

He cited the active presence of entrepreneurs from both countries as the most tangible sign of this bond and said: "Currently, 7,288 companies with Iranian investment are operating in Turkey, and at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce alone, the number of companies of Iranian origin has reached 2,040."

Dogan Salman also referred to the people-to-people ties between the two countries and added: "In 2025, more than three million Iranians visited Turkey, and this statistic shows that Iran and Turkey are not merely each other's markets, but are also true partners."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative emphasized: "To strengthen the bond between the chambers of commerce on both sides, we are prepared to hold joint meetings, bilateral talks, and specialized exhibitions."

In a meeting between Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and Hijabi Kirlangich, Turkey’s ambassador to Iran, at the place of the chamber on May 10, Hassanzadeh referred to the close ties between Iran and Turkey and the significant opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries, and said: Trade between Iran and Turkey should reach 30 billion dollars.

The Iran Chamber of Commerce’s head added, referring to the close ties between Iran and Turkey, especially in the economic sphere: The volume of trade between Iran and Turkey must reach 30 billion dollars. This is a figure we can achieve through closer cooperation, especially since Turkey has close ties with Europe and the world. Turkey can act as an intermediary for transit between Europe and Iran.

The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce stated that in the logistics sector, given the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, Turkey will be one of the suitable routes for us. He continued: However, there are problems at the Bazargan border that require more measures regarding customs affairs. Iran is ready to transfer 500 trucks through customs daily, but Turkey only permits 200 trucks to cross.

Hassanzadeh, referring to other areas of joint cooperation, said: In the field of petrochemical supply, food industries, especially greenhouse production, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, there are good capacities and facilities for joint cooperation.

Emphasizing the Iran Chamber's efforts to bring the private sectors of both sides closer, he continued: Nevertheless, we need more support from the Turkish government, especially in money transfer. We expect Turkish banks to cooperate more in opening accounts for Iranian businessmen and to arrange special facilities for their access.

Hamed Asgari, International Deputy of the Iran Chamber, announcing a trade delegation's visit to Turkey within the next two months, said: We hope that good meetings will be arranged during this trip so that, given the new circumstances, traders and industrialists from both sides can reorganize their trade relations.

Mehrdad Saadat, head of the Joint Chamber of Iran and Turkey, also called in this meeting for greater cooperation between Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) with the Joint Chamber and Iran's private sector.

Saadat also proposed setting up commercial offices of the Joint Chamber in Istanbul and DEIK in Tehran to quickly resolve trade issues between the two sides.

Hijabi Kirlangich, Turkey's ambassador to Tehran, also emphasizing the illegality of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, said: These attacks are a clear violation of international law. We hope that negotiations lead to a good outcome in Iran's interests.

He continued: Trade relations between the two countries are at a good level, and before sanctions on Iran, we had reached a trade value of 22 billion dollars. Therefore, reaching the target of 30 billion dollars in trade between the two countries is not difficult.

The envoy stated: The new head of DEIK has a great interest in traveling to Iran and cooperating with Iranian traders and producers. We hope that the DEIK office in Iran and the Iranian trade office in Istanbul become operational.

According to a report released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Turkey was the third top destination of Iran’s non-oil products in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20).

On May 22, the head of Iran's Customs Administration said that trade routes and the ease of truck traffic at the Iran-Turkey customs borders will be reviewed and facilitated.

Foroud Asgari, referring to a virtual meeting with responsible officials of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee and senior officials of Turkish Customs, added: "The two sides, while adopting and proposing operational solutions, declared their readiness to increase the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey."

He stated: "Increasing the acceptance of truck traffic capacity and preventing goods from stopping at the border in emergency situations, continuous and greater coordination regarding the control and inspection of goods, and greater coordination at the border customs of the two countries were also reviewed."

MA