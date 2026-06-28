Karbala, where resistance was born

HAFIZABAD, Pakistan - Muharram is not a month of grief; it is a school of resistance.

In the year 680 CE, on the burning sands of Karbala, Imam Hussein (AS) stood with 72 companions against the massive army of Yazid. They were thirsty. They were outnumbered. They knew they would die. But they refused to bow to a tyrant. They chose dignity over submission. That day, resistance was born.

That spirit did not die in Karbala. It travelled across centuries. It crossed mountains and seas. Today, that same spirit burns in the hearts of the resistance fighters in Lebanon, Palestine, Iran, and beyond. Karbala teaches us that numbers and weapons do not decide who is right. Truth and justice do. Imam Hussein lost the battle but won the moral war. His sacrifice became an eternal flame of defiance against oppression.

The school of Imam Hussain teaches that resistance begins with moral courage. It teaches that faith must be accompanied by responsibility, and that remembrance must be accompanied by action. Every generation faces its own tests, its own forms of injustice, and its own choices between convenience and conviction.

This is why the "Axis of Resistance" exists today. Hezbollah, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, Ansarullah of Yemen, and the brave fighters of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces all draw strength from the legacy of Karbala. They are the modern-day warriors standing against the Yazids of our time.

Look at Lebanon. The Israeli aggression has bombed cities, killed civilians, and tried to break the spirit of the Lebanese people. But like Imam Hussein's loyalists, they have refused to surrender. Recently, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the resistance has defeated the Israeli-American plan. He said: "The light of Karbala is spreading, and freedom is on its way".

And what about the great martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah? He was the lion of resistance. He led Hezbollah for decades from the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000 to the 2006 war. He stood firm against Israel when others trembled. He was martyred in an Israeli airstrike, but his blood, like the blood of Imam Hussein, watered the tree of resistance. His martyrdom has only strengthened the resolve of the resistance. Under the wise leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the blood of these martyrs echoes across the entire world, awakening every conscience. Ashura ceremonies were held at his grave. The people mourned him, but they also drew courage from his sacrifice. As Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said, the foundation that Nasrallah built will continue. He is not dead; he is alive with the martyrs.

Our leaders are not flesh and bone. They are ideas.

And ideas do not die from bullets. You can kill the teacher, but you cannot kill the lesson. You can destroy the mosque, but you cannot destroy the faith. You can murder the leader, but you can never, ever murder the resistance. That is what makes us different from them. They fight with weapons. We fight with graves that turn into banners. Every time they kill one of ours, a hundred more rise.

Every time they bomb a city, the whole world sees their barbarism.

They think they are weakening us, but they are only sharpening Iran’s retaliation.

They assassinated Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but they couldn't silence the voice of the resistance. His blood set the region ablaze with an unquenchable thirst for vengeance. Every drop that stained the ground became a thousand new hands ready to carry his flag. The Americans, in their endless hubris, thought a single strike could decapitate a revolution, but they only exposed their own cowardice and stupidity. They don't understand Iran's land, Iran's faith, or Iran's fury. They killed a man, but they awakened a storm that will chase their bases, their ships, and their puppets across the entire region until not a single boot of theirs touches Iranian soil. His blood is their sacred oath.

The resistance is not just in Lebanon. It is in Gaza, where the people face starvation and siege. Like Karbala, today the Zionist enemy has cut the water supply and food, causing severe starvation in Gaza. Yet, the people refuse to leave their land, just as Imam Hussein refused to bow. Iran has stood firm against decades of sanctions and threats. Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani has said that the Axis of Resistance has emerged stronger. He warned that no one can stand against Hezbollah.

Today, the enemy is the same as it was in Karbala. It is arrogant and tyrannical. It is full of hatred.

At the time of Karbala, Yazid was defeated. His name became a curse in history. His empire crumbled. But Imam Hussein's name became eternal.

Today, Yazid has reemerged as Trump and Netanyahu. Partners in crimes against humanity. They bomb children. They starve families. They destroy homes. They think their bombs and their dollars will win. But they are wrong. Just like Yazid, they will be defeated. Their names will be forgotten in disgrace, while the names of martyrs, including Haj Qassem Soleimani, Hassan Nasrallah, Yahya Sinwar, martyr Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and all the heroes of the resistance, will be remembered forever.

The resistance started in Karbala. It continues today. And it will continue until every tyrant falls and every oppressed person is free.

Long live the resistance. Long live the martyrs. Death to America. Death to Israel.