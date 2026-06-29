Nassaji and Mes Shahr-e Babak secure promotion to 2026/27 PGPL

TEHRAN - Mes Shahr-e Babak sealed promotion to the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) after defeating Nirooy-e Zamini Tehran 1-0 with three rounds remaining in the Azadegan League season.

The victory lifted Mes Shahr-e Babak to 61 points, confirming their place in Iran's top flight in commanding fashion before the conclusion of the campaign.

Earlier, Nassaji Mazandaran had already secured automatic promotion, meaning the two direct promotion spots to the 2026/27 PGPL have now been decided.

Under the league's competition format, the team that finish third in the Azadegan League standings will face Mes Rafsanjan in a promotion/relegation playoff. The winners of that match will claim the final place in next season's Persian Gulf Pro League.