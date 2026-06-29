Africa can supply part of Iran's import needs

TEHRAN- The head of the Iran-East Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce announced plans to develop trade and investment relations with African countries and said: The vast capacities of this continent can meet part of Iran's import needs, and in return, Iran will also export the industrial goods and products required by these countries.

Masoud Berahman, in an interview with Iran Chamber Online, referring to the holding of the general assembly of this joint chamber, clarified: The main approach of this chamber in the current year is to focus on countries that have shared comparative advantages for expanding economic cooperation.

Accordingly, the development of trade relations, increasing exports and imports, as well as expanding joint investments, have been prioritized in the chamber's programs.

Referring to the existing diplomatic capacities between Iran and African countries, he added: Iran has 24 active embassies in the African continent, and 19 African countries also have embassies in Iran. This capacity can provide a suitable platform for greater coordination and defining shared economic goals in the coming year.

Berahman also announced a proposal submitted to the government to develop trade with Africa and stated: Studies conducted show that Iran needs to import livestock inputs, basic commodities, and raw materials. Therefore, the joint chamber has proposed that a part of these imports be supplied from African countries, and in return, Iran export the industrial goods and products required by these countries. This barter model can help reduce dependence on some traditional markets while contributing to the development of economic relations between the two sides.

The head of the Iran-East Africa Joint Chamber emphasized: Many of the goods that Iran imports are abundantly found in African countries, and in return, these countries also need Iranian industrial products and manufactures. Hence, there is a suitable capacity for the formation of mutual trade and bartering of goods between the two sides.

In another part of his remarks, this economic activist referred to the positive view of African countries towards cooperation with Iran and said: African countries are interested in developing economic relations with Iran, but to benefit from these capacities, the dispatch and reception of trade delegations must be increased, Iran's economic and commercial attachés in these countries must be strengthened, and joint economic commissions should play a more active role.

Berahman further cited financial transfer problems, logistical constraints, and the lack of regular transport lines as the most important obstacles to developing trade with Africa, and added: Developing direct flights, launching regular shipping lines, and providing financial and guarantee support from the government can help facilitate the presence of Iranian companies in African markets.

Referring to the successful experience of countries like China, India, and Turkey in the African market, he said: These countries have paved the way for the expansion of their companies' activities through extensive support, especially in the area of subsidies for participation in exhibitions and trade trips. Iran also needs to adopt similar supportive policies to increase its share of the African market.

The head of the Iran-East Africa Joint Chamber also announced plans to empower medium-sized Iranian companies and stated: Many large companies have the ability to be present in African markets, but the chamber's main goal is to prepare and support medium-sized companies to enter these markets. Additionally, expanding the presence of Iranian knowledge-based companies in African countries is on the agenda.

He noted: Through synergy between the private sector, the government, and institutions such as the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, it is possible to pave the way for a more prominent presence of Iranian companies in African markets and take advantage of the vast opportunities of this continent for the development of non-oil exports.

Back in last December, Berahman stated that Iran will support investments by Iranian firms in Africa and efforts to expand exports to the continent, with export credit guarantees and development financing expected to underpin trade growth.

Masoud Berahman said the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) would back up to $3.0 billion of Iranian investments across Africa as part of broader efforts to strengthen commercial ties and reduce risks for private-sector investors.

He added that the National Development Fund (NDF) would provide around €2.0 billion to support startup and entrepreneurial projects linked to trade development.

Berahman said Africa, with its large population and broad consumer base, offered significant opportunities for Iranian goods, technical and engineering services and investment, but warned that realizing this potential would require stronger infrastructure, clearer policies and sustained government support.

He criticized the lack of a comprehensive trade roadmap, saying Iran’s export sector continues to face multiple challenges that make it difficult to systematically monitor markets and assess country-specific trade conditions.

Berahman said the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran, the economic diplomacy department and the Iran Chamber of Commerce should work more closely with the private sector to strengthen digitalization and develop an operational trade roadmap, warning that fragmented approaches risk reinforcing what he described as an “island economy.”

“A shared roadmap is needed to guide our move toward target markets such as Africa,” he said, noting that the continent, with a population of about 1.45 billion, represents a future growth market for both goods and technical services.

He said Iran’s regional trade experience showed that relying mainly on neighboring markets, including Iraq, would not be sufficient to achieve sustainable export growth, calling instead for clear strategies and stronger state backing to diversify trade destinations.

Berahman stressed the need to professionalize export capacity building and move away from short-term, reactive approaches, arguing that a well-designed export roadmap based on detailed market analysis would help Iranian firms enter global markets, particularly in Africa.

He also highlighted the role of commercial attaches in expanding trade ties, noting that Turkey maintains 44 trade counsellors across Africa, compared with only three active Iranian counterparts, and called for greater use of economic diplomacy tools.

“Iran must expand its trade with neighboring countries, Africa and other emerging markets,” Berahman said, adding that coordinated policies and long-term planning would be essential to achieving that goal.

MA