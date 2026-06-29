Iran-Afghanistan trade targeted to reach $10b over next 3 years

TEHRAN- The commercial attaché of Iran in Afghanistan said that trade between the two countries reached $2.7 billion in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20), and the target of $10 billion in trade is being pursued over the next three years.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Hossein Roustaei, the commercial attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan, stated that given that Afghanistan is currently the fifth trading partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, trade between the two countries in the year 1404 amounted to $2.7 billion.

According to the announcement of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, he added that it is expected that with the strengthening of industrial and mining cooperation, the targeting of $10 billion in economic relations between the two countries will be realized over the next three years.

MA