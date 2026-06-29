Martyred leader's funeral ceremonies to be nominated for national heritage status

TEHRAN – Iran's minister of cultural heritage said on Monday that the government plans to seek national heritage registration for the planned funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Mehr news agency reported.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri described funeral processions as one of the country's most significant forms of intangible cultural heritage since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the report said.

The ministry plans to nominate the funeral rites for inclusion on Iran's national list for intangible cultural heritage. Mehr had earlier reported that the ministry has begun procedures to register the martyred leader's residence and office as national heritage sites because of their historical significance.

Beyt-e Rahbari (the Leader's House) in central Tehran was heavily damaged by massive airstrikes on Feb. 28, the first day of the war with the US-Israeli regime.

Farewell ceremonies and funeral processions are scheduled to take place between July 4 and July 9 in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Iraq. Mehr reported that between 15 million and 20 million people are expected to attend the ceremonies in Tehran, with total nationwide attendance estimated at about 35 million.

Separately, Iranian media reported that Iran's foreign minister held talks with the head of Iraq's High Committee Coordinating Funeral Ceremonies to discuss preparations for events planned in Iraq.

AM