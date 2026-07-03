Funeral ceremony for martyr Leader Ayatollah Khamenei officially begins

TEHRAN – Funeral ceremonies have begun at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several of his family members, who were killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeting his office and residence on the first day of the war against Iran on Feb. 28.

Senior Iranian officials, including the heads of the three branches of government, are attending the funeral ceremonies.

Foreign dignitaries, including political and religious leaders, are also taking part in the funeral procession.

So far, leaders of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as the Turkish Vice President and Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, have attended the ceremony.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, is also expected to participate in today's ceremony. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has already arrived in Tehran for the funeral.

Public farewell ceremonies for the Leader will continue in Tehran on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with millions expected to attend. So far, hundreds of thousands of the late Leader's supporters from across the country have arrived in the capital to pay their final respects.

Funeral processions will also be held for the martyr Leader in the shrine city of Qom, the two shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, and the shrine city of Mashhad in northeast Iran, where the Leader will be buried.