Tehran governor: Preparations underway for mass turnout at Ayatollah Khamenei funeral

TEHRAN - As Iran prepares to hold funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Tehran is putting in place the infrastructure and necessary mechanisms to accommodate the anticipated large crowds bidding farewell to the martyred Leader.

The governor of Tehran Province told IRNA that the route of the funeral procession in Tehran has been finalized but has not yet been made public. Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said the ceremony will be held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

He added: “Given the expected large turnout for the upcoming event, planning must be based on accurate population estimates. At the central headquarters, the necessary mechanisms have been established to collect data and analyze projected attendance. This information and these estimates will be regularly provided to deployed operational units to ensure effective management of large, concentrated crowds.”

He also said: “Since the initial parts of the program will be held in Tehran and extensive domestic and international media coverage is expected, coordination must be carried out with greater speed and precision. In this regard, all responsible agencies are on standby, and coordination meetings are being held on a continuous basis.”

Last week, the office responsible for preserving and publishing the works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced that the funeral and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader would be held in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9. It said the late Leader would be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

According to the statement, farewell ceremonies will be held in Tehran on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th days of Muharram. A funeral procession in Tehran will take place on July 6, followed by another procession in the holy city of Qom the following day.

The organizers invited “all noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” to participate in the ceremonies and bid farewell to the martyred Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on the first day of the joint US–Israeli attack on February 28 in his office in Tehran.

Many of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild, were also killed. Several senior military commanders were also assassinated in the same strike.



