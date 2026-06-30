Iran, Turkey eye deeper economic cooperation as ICCIMA pushes economic diplomacy

TEHRAN- During a meeting with the Head of the Turkey–Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said that expanding economic, social, and cultural cooperation among nations can help prevent conflicts and wars. He stated that economic diplomacy should be employed as an instrument for promoting peace.

On Monday, Samad Hassanzadeh welcomed the Head of the Turkey–Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group and a delegation of Turkish parliamentarians.

Expressing his pleasure at hosting representatives from Iran's friendly and brotherly neighbor, Turkey, he thanked the Turkish government and people, on behalf of Iran's private sector and industrial community, for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent 12-day war, and the Ramadan conflict, and for standing by the Iranian people during difficult times.

Referring to the devastating consequences of wars and conflicts around the world, Hassanzadeh described the martyrdom of senior Iranian officials and citizens as a significant loss for the Islamic Republic of Iran. He stressed that the Iranian government and people have always sought to promote peace, stability, and security among all nations.

He also praised the resilience of Iran's Armed Forces and the solidarity shown by the Iranian people during the recent imposed war, saying that Iran's steadfastness has strengthened the country's image in global public opinion. He expressed hope that all nations would enjoy lasting peace and stability.

Economic diplomacy as a foundation for regional peace

Hassanzadeh emphasized that throughout the recent conflict, Iran's primary objective was to preserve peace and prevent bloodshed in the region and neighboring countries. He reiterated his belief that expanding economic, social, and cultural cooperation among countries can prevent disputes and armed conflicts, adding that economic diplomacy should be harnessed to serve peace initiatives.

He further noted that when countries become economically interconnected, there is less reason for military confrontation. Economic integration, he argued, creates incentives for cooperation instead of conflict.

Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between Iran and Turkey, Hassanzadeh described Turkey as an important partner for expanding bilateral economic relations. He pointed out that despite years of sanctions and restrictions, Iran has developed substantial capacities in petrochemicals, refining, modern agriculture, medicine, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy. These sectors, he said, provide valuable opportunities for joint investment between Iran and Turkey.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation's announcement of its readiness to participate in Iran's post-war reconstruction, Hassanzadeh described the proposal as a reflection of the Turkish people's genuine friendship, cultural affinity, and goodwill toward Iran.

Trade, investment, and post-war reconstruction in focus

Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Iran's Ambassador to Turkey, also addressed the meeting, describing Turkey as one of Iran's most important neighbors and strategic partners. Although Iran shares borders with fifteen countries, he stated that Turkey ranks among its two most significant neighbors because bilateral relations encompass strong cultural, social, economic, and political dimensions.

The ambassador noted that Turkey is currently Iran's third-largest trading partner and could become the second-largest this year. He added that Iran currently has three border crossings with Turkey, with a fourth expected to become operational during the year with the cooperation of Turkish authorities.

Habibollahzadeh also highlighted the importance of transit relations between the two countries, noting that more than 250,000 trucks cross the Iran–Turkey border annually. He affirmed both governments' determination to further expand bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that political will exists at the highest level and that both presidents have called for deeper cooperation.

He praised Turkey's support during the recent imposed war, stating that the Iranian people had faced an unequal and unjust conflict and appreciated the solidarity shown by their Turkish friends. Such support, he said, has left a lasting positive impression on the Iranian people, adding that true friends are recognized during difficult times.

Ghadir Ghiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, noted that the Chamber's delegation to Turkey had been named "Minab 168" in memory of the students martyred in Minab. Honoring the victims of all wars and violence worldwide, he remarked that if merchants' goods do not cross borders, soldiers inevitably will. Therefore, expanding economic relations among countries provides a solid foundation for peace.

He described strengthening bilateral relations through economic diplomacy as the shared responsibility of the business communities of both countries. Thanking the Turkish President and Parliament for supporting the Iranian people during the three imposed wars, Ghiyafeh stressed that after more than five centuries of relations between Iran and Turkey, both sides should expand their network of shared interests and open a new chapter in commercial, industrial, and technological cooperation.

Referring to Turkey's impressive technological and innovation achievements, which were observed during visits by representatives of chambers of commerce from Islamic countries to the TOBB University of Economics and Technology, Ghiyafeh noted that Iran ranks fifth globally in natural resource reserves while making significant progress in technology and knowledge-based industries.

He argued that closer Iran–Turkey cooperation would generate regional synergy and strengthen neighboring countries. Expressing confidence in the commitment of both governments, peoples, and private sectors, Ghiyafeh said he believed bilateral trade could reach the long-envisioned target of $30 billion and subsequently increase to $50 billion within five years.

He concluded by emphasizing that expanding cooperation between Iran and Turkey would benefit not only the two nations but also contribute to the stability, security, and prosperity of the entire West Asian region.

Kayhan Turkmenoglu, Head of the Turkey–Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, also expressed his appreciation for the hospitality extended by the President and Vice President of the Iran Chamber and the Iranian Ambassador at the Turkish Parliament. He stressed the importance of continuing negotiations to resolve the remaining outstanding issues between the two countries.

Turkmenoglu described the lifting of sanctions against Iran as a major opportunity for accelerating Iran's development and expanding bilateral relations. He also expressed hope that the 29th session of the Iran–Turkey Joint Economic Commission would be held in the near future.

Announcing Turkey's readiness to participate in Iran's post-war reconstruction efforts, he noted that all three Iran–Turkey border crossings remained fully operational throughout the recent conflict and that work on opening a fourth border crossing continues with determination.

He expressed optimism about the future of trade between Iran and Turkey, particularly through greater cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, concluding with the hope that the friendship and brotherhood between the two nations would remain everlasting.

Members of the Turkish Parliament attending the meeting also highlighted the significant opportunities for joint investment between Iran and Turkey. They emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the border provinces of both countries, while the Iranian Chamber's delegation presented several proposals aimed at expanding bilateral economic relations.

EF/MA