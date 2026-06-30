Two Iranian short films to attend 11th Full Bloom Film Festival in North Carolina

TEHRAN – Two short films from Iran will compete in the 11th Full Bloom Film Festival, which is set to be held in North Carolina, the US, from September 10 to 12.

“Farewell Day” written and directed by Farzad Ranjbar-Nazari and “The Little Prince” by Ammar Khatti are the two Iranian films that have entered the official selection of the upcoming edition of the festival, Mehr reported.

A production of 2024, “Farewell Day” portrays the final days of a man’s life, who returns home from the hospital to spend his last moments with his family. However, instead of finding peace, his home becomes a stage for emotional and psychological challenges.

His wife, overwhelmed by despair and hopelessness, is on the verge of collapse, unable to provide him with proper support. Other family members are also trapped in a heavy and sorrowful atmosphere. The man, with the little strength he has left, tries to bring hope and solace to them. But will he succeed in being the pillar of his family during his final days, or will everything crumble in the face of death and despair?

Farzad Ranjbar-Nazari, 39, graduated in Film Directing from IRIB University. Since 2005, he has been actively involved in filmmaking, having directed over 10 short fiction films and several television documentaries. In recent years, his films “The Pit” and “Apollo” have been featured in international festivals.

In “The Little Prince,” produced in 2024, a grandfather, who has never let his granddaughter step outside the house, keeps her inside with false stories to protect her from the war raging outside.

The little girl, based on the stories she has heard from her grandfather, imagines a beautiful world beyond the door, unaware that there is a war outside. Due to her loneliness, she has an imaginary friend, and every night, together with her imaginary friend, she searches for a comet to make her wishes come true.

Ammar khatti is a filmmaker actively involved in short films, contributing to Iranian cinema with a focus on artistic and socially relevant narratives.

The Full Bloom Film Festival is dedicated to bringing quality, diverse cinema to Statesville, a multifaceted, art-conscious city in North Carolina.

Since 2015, the Full Bloom Film Festival has showcased 589 carefully curated films from 40 different countries. Now entering its 11th year, FBFF continues to shed light on global and local communities alike, offering a level of hospitality where each filmmaker feels truly appreciated.

Over the course of the three-day festival, filmmakers and festivalgoers will have a chance to experience a variety of international short and feature-length films, and partake in a filmmaker roundtable. Each of the festival’s screening venues is custom upfitted in a historic building located in the heart of downtown Statesville.

This nonprofit festival is organized by a committed group of area business leaders, film enthusiasts, and volunteers.

SS/SAB

