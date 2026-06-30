Iran bolsters border security as IRGC thwarts terrorist cell in northwest

TEHRAN – Iranian security forces have intensified counterterrorism operations along the country's western and northwestern borders after dismantling an armed terrorist cell in West Azerbaijan Province. At the same time, senior military officials underscored the Armed Forces' readiness to repel any potential ground threat against the country.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada Base dismantled 'an armed terrorist-separatist cell' during an operation in the mountainous areas between Mahabad and Piranshahr in northwestern Iran.

According to the IRGC, its forces engaged the militants with support from heavy weapons fire, killing four members of the group and seizing a cache of weapons and military equipment. The operation was presented as part of ongoing efforts to maintain security in Iran's border regions and prevent the infiltration of armed groups.

PJAK terrorist group confirms death of 4 of its members in a statement.

In a separate incident in western Iran, two locally recruited IRGC personnel were martyred and two others wounded in a terrorist attack in Paveh city on Monday evening.

The fallen personnel were identified as Borhan Karisani and Khaled Khaledi, who lost their lives while responding to the attack.

The developments come amid heightened security measures along Iran's borders, where military officials say surveillance and operational readiness have been significantly strengthened.

During an inspection of Army units deployed in border areas, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, said the deployment of rapid reaction units, special forces, and assault brigades has effectively deterred any attempt by hostile forces to launch a ground operation against Iran.

Jahanshahi stated that the continuous presence and combat readiness of Army Ground Forces, operating alongside the IRGC and the Law Enforcement Command, have "eliminated any enemy audacity" to carry out a ground offensive against the Islamic Republic.

He also argued that countries that once viewed the establishment of US military bases as a guarantee of their security have increasingly concluded that such installations instead contribute to regional insecurity and instability.

Reaffirming the Armed Forces' preparedness, the commander said Iran's border regions remain secure due to the vigilance of military personnel and the coordinated capabilities of the security forces and emphasized that rapid reaction forces and special operations units remain on full operational alert.

In a related development, the female victim of Monday night's terrorist attack in Saravan County, southeast of Iran—who had been wounded after gunmen opened fire on her family's vehicle, resulting in the martyrdom of her husband—succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The terrorist act, perpetrated by Zionist and American mercenaries, serves as yet another document of the crimes committed by these elements against the people of Sistan and Baluchestan.

