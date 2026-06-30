Iranian woman scholars issue formal indictment of US and Israeli war crimes

TEHRAN - A coalition of Iranian women scholars has released an open letter to international legal bodies, human rights organizations, and academic institutions, formally documenting systematic war crimes committed by the United States and Israel during their recent military aggression against Iran.

The letter, dated June 22, catalogs attacks that killed 3,519 Iranian citizens, including scientists, military commanders, teachers, rescue workers, and a significant number of children. The scholars place special emphasis on the strike against Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, where a U.S. missile attack killed 168 civilians, including at least 140 schoolchildren. The school had operated as a civilian educational institution for more than a decade before it was struck.

The document enumerates specific violations of international law. It cites the U.S. use of force against Iran as a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits wars of aggression. It further details attacks on universities, research centers, hospitals, and energy infrastructure, arguing these constitute violations of the Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.

"We believe that the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime cannot be regarded merely as isolated incidents," the letter states. "Rather, these crimes must be understood as part of a systematic pattern of genocide and impunity."

The scholars note that Iran has invoked its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the aggression. They describe the attacks as part of a broader pattern of violence extending from Gaza and Lebanon to Iran, arguing that the repeated failure to hold perpetrators accountable has normalized conduct once regarded as a clear violation of international law.

The coalition calls for independent fact-finding missions, the prosecution of U.S. and Israeli officials responsible, and the adoption of boycott measures against the Israeli regime and complicit institutions. They further state that armed resistance against colonial aggression across West Asia must be explicitly supported.

"Neither commit injustice nor submit to injustice," the letter states, quoting the Quran.

"This letter is not written for today alone. If justice is delayed, it will remain as a record for history. Future generations should know that these crimes were documented, that warnings were issued, and that voices were raised in protest against them," the document concludes.